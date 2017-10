LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Anthony Joshua beat Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko in an Olympic men's super heavyweight boxing semi-finals bout on Friday to progress to the final. Dychko won a bronze medal. Results Table Anthony Joshua (Britain) beat Ivan Dychko (Kazakhstan) 13-11 Roberto Cammarelle (Italy) beat Magomedrasul Medzhidov (Azerbaijan) 13-12