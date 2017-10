LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Nicola Adams won the flyweight gold medal on Thursday to become the first woman to win an Olympic boxing title.

Adams thrashed China’s Ren Cancan 16-7 in the final at the Excel arena.

Losing semi-finalists Mary Kom of India and American Marlen Esparza took bronze. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Mark Meadows)