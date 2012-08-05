FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Boxing-Russian throws momentous first punch for women
August 5, 2012

Olympics-Boxing-Russian throws momentous first punch for women

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Elena Savelyeva threw the most anticipated punch of the London Games on Sunday, the first ever by a woman at an Olympic Games.

World amateur championship bronze medallist Savelyeva and North Korea’s Kim Hye-song were enthusiastically clapped into the ring as boxing became the last Olympic sport to allow both sexes to compete.

They will be joined by 34 other women, spread across three weight categories. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)

