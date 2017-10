LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Nicola Adams won a semi-finals bout of the women's flyweight boxing competition on Wednesday. Adams beat India's Chungneijang Mery Hmangte to progress to the final while Hmangte went home with a bronze. Results Table Nicola Adams (Britain) beat Chungneijang Mery Hmangte (India) 11-6 Ren Cancan (China) beat Marlen Esparza (U.S.) 10-8