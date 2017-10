LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Katie Taylor beat Russian Sofya Ochigava to win the women’s Olympic lightweight boxing gold medal on Thursday.

Taylor, roared on by passionate crowd at the Excel Arena, beat the taller Russian 10-8.

Losing semi-finalists Mavzuna Chorieva of Tajikistan and Brazilian Adriana Araujo took bronze. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston,editing by Mark Meadows)