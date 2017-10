LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Sofia Ochigava won a semi-finals bout of the women's lightweight boxing competition on Wednesday. Ochigava beat Brazil's Adriana Araujo to advance to the final while Araujo went home with a bronze. Results Table Sofia Ochigava (Russia) beat Adriana Araujo (Brazil) 17-11 Katie Taylor (Ireland) beat Mavzuna Chorieva (Tajikistan) 17-9