LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Nadezda Torlopova won a semi-finals bout of the women's middleweight boxing competition on Wednesday. Torlopova beat China's Li Jinzi to advance to the final while Li went home with a bronze. Results Table Nadezda Torlopova (Russia) beat Li Jinzi (China) 12-10 Claressa Shields (U.S.) beat Marina Volnova (Kazakhstan) 29-15