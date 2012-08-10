Olympics-Boxing-Mixed fortunes for British men

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - After Nicola Adams raised the bar for Britain’s boxing team with a momentous gold medal on Thursday it was over to her male colleagues to follow her lead 24 hours later.

Adams raised the roof at the ExCel when she became the first woman to win an Olympic medal in a boxing ring and with four of her male team mates through to Friday’s semi-finals Britain is certain to match the five-medal haul of the 1956 Games.

Two of the medals in 1956 were golds and bantamweight Luke Campbell put himself in the frame to emulate Adams when he beat Japan’s Satoshi Shimizu to reach Saturday’s bantamweight final.

Anthony Ogogo will have to settle for a bronze, however, after he was well-beaten by Brazil’s Esquiva Falcao Florentino in the semi-finals of the middleweight division.

Later on Friday Freddie Evans takes on Ukraine’s Taras Shelestyuk in a welterweight semi-final while superheavyweight Anthony Joshua is up against Kazakh Ivan Dychko.

One of Britain’s coaches Lee Pullen said Adams’ victory had inspired the team.

“We had a team meeting and Nicola got a standing ovation, she gave us all a little lift,” Pullen told reporters after Campbell set up a final against Ireland’s John Joe Nevin.

“The boys want a bit of that now.”

Ogogo’s dream of gold after a traumatic build-up to the Games faded against the stylish Falcao.

The 23-year-old’s participation at his first Olympics was in doubt after a serious shoulder injury last year. He has also had to contend with his mother Theresa having a brain haemorrhage.

“I am devastated. I am really sad about it,” he told reporters, while glancing up at the television screen to watch the other semi-final.

“In a few months time I might be happy, but I‘m not at the moment. Getting to the Olympics was an ordeal for me and then I had a tough draw.”