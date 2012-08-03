INTERVIEW-Olympics-Boxing-Reeling U.S. need a medal, any medal

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - An American team pinning their hopes on winning any kind of Olympic medal is a rarity, particularly one that has captured a record 48 boxing golds, but captain Jamel Herring has had a tough couple of days.

The United States came to the Olympics with the biggest boxing squad of any country. Less than a week in, their numbers have more than halved, along with their chances of improving on a horrible Games four years ago when they won a solitary bronze.

After starting with four straight wins, the U.S. have been beaten in seven successive bouts, losing five boxers on Wednesday and Thursday alone. Of the five remaining fighters, four have yet to even step into the ring.

“We’ve still got boxers here, we’ve still got a chance,” Herring, who lost in the first round of the light-welterweight class this week, told Reuters after watching another team mate exit the competition late on Thursday.

“If we just stick together, keep that family atmosphere, then these guys that are still in this tournament just might succeed. It doesn’t matter who it is, we just want to get America back on that podium, gold, silver or bronze.”

“(Head) Coach Basheer Abdullah, he’s been around for a few Olympics, he’s always said that when teams fell apart, that’s when everything just crumbled.”

Abdullah, who was head coach of the U.S. army’s boxing programme for 15 years, was brought in to lead the Olympic team only weeks ahead of the London Games, giving the boxers little time with his coaching staff.

To complicate his task of reclaiming the glory days when greats such as Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard brought home Olympic gold, Abdullah is forbidden from being in his fighters’ corners or even at ringside because, having worked with professional boxers this year, he violates amateur boxing rules.

LEARNING CURVE

Herring, who also has a military background having served two tours of duty in Iraq as a Marine, admits the preparation has not been ideal

“It would have been nice to have had the team together in one spot. We wished we could have had things straightened earlier but it happens,” Herring said, comparing the experience to that of his own coach Jesse Ravelo who, as assistant trainer, had six months to prepare the successful squad of 1996.

“Training camp-wise, it hasn’t been the greatest, but we worked really hard individually... Hopefully this may be a learning curve for the future of our programme back in America; a stepping stone.”

The U.S. have nevertheless developed an obvious team bond, epitomised by their constant presence ringside when one of their fighters is in action and the fact that it will continue even though many of their Olympic dreams are already over.

They will be on their feet again at London’s ExCel Centre later on Friday, roaring encouragement at experienced flyweight Rau‘shee Warren and impressive welterweight Errol Spence as they aim to stop the rot.

American women will finally get their chance on Sunday and Monday with two of their fighters, Claressa Shields and Marlen Esparza, each one win away from a guaranteed place on the medal podium.

Win or lose, Herring, who has yet to decide whether to re-enlist when his service ends in a few months but at 26 says he will not make it to another Games, will be there to support each one of them.

“I‘m not going nowhere. Some of these other athletes, even when they do win, they do what they’ve got to do and they leave early,” he said.

“Me, I‘m going to be here until the last day. I want to be here for my team mates until the last man standing. I‘m here for my guys.” (Editing by Clare Fallon)