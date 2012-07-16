Olympics-Britain has largest team at London 2012

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain will have the largest team at the London Olympics with 542 athletes competing across all 26 sports, Team GB said on Monday.

The United States will have the second largest delegation with 530 competitors ahead of Russia in third.

“To have the largest delegation of all 204 competing nations at the London 2012 Olympic Games is a fantastic achievement and something which I am immensely proud of,” Team GB chef de mission Andy Hunt said.

“It is the largest delegation for over a century, and the biggest since London first hosted the Olympic Games in 1908.”

The British team is smaller than their team at the 1908 Games when 676 athletes took part for the host nation. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)