UK border staff to strike day before London Olympics

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British border staff will go on strike the day before the start of the London Olympics next week, their union said on Thursday, threatening delays at airports for thousands of visitors coming to the showpiece sporting event.

The Public and Commercial Services union said its members, including passport officials, would strike on July 26 and then refuse to work any overtime from July 27 to Aug. 20 in a dispute over job cuts and pay. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Matt Falloon)