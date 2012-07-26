FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM says security is top priority at Olympics
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 26, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

UK PM says security is top priority at Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday that his main priority was to ensure a safe and secure Olympic Games but that police and security services were leaving nothing to chance just a day before the opening ceremony.

“This is the biggest security operation in our peacetime history, bar none and we are leaving nothing to chance,” Cameron told reporters at the Olympic Park.

When asked by a reporter what his biggest worry was, he said: “Obviously the biggest concern has always got to be a safe and secure Games. That matters more than anything else.”

Cameron said the gaffe with the South Korean flag being displayed before North Korea’s women’s soccer match against Colombia was an honest mistake.

He said he was sure every effort would be made to prevent such a mistake happening again. (Reporting by Stephen Addison and Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.