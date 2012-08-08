FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Germany's Brendel wins gold in men's canoe sprint C1 1000m
#Olympics News
August 8, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Germany's Brendel wins gold in men's canoe sprint C1 1000m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany's Sebastian Brendel won
the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint C1 1000m at the
2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    Brendel finished with a time of 3:47.176 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Germany's seventh gold medal of the games.
    Spain's David Cal Figueroa won the silver with a time of
3:48.053 and Canada's Mark Oldershaw won the bronze with a time
of 3:48.502.
    Germany now have 29 medals at the games with Spain
collecting their seventh and Canada collecting their 13th.
    
 Results Table:
 
 1.  Sebastian Brendel (Germany)    3 minutes 47.176 seconds 
 2.  David Cal Figueroa (Spain)     3:48.053                 
 3.  Mark Oldershaw (Canada)        3:48.502                 
 4.  Vadim Menkov (Uzbekistan)      3:49.255                 
 5.  Mathieu Goubel (France)        3:50.758                 
 6.  Attila Vajda (Hungary)         3:50.926                 
 7.  Aliaksandr Zhukouski (Belarus) 3:51.166                 
 8.  Ilia Shtokalov (Russia)        3:51.535

