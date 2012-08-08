Olympics-Germany's Brendel wins gold in men's canoe sprint C1 1000m

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany's Sebastian Brendel won the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint C1 1000m at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Brendel finished with a time of 3:47.176 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Germany's seventh gold medal of the games. Spain's David Cal Figueroa won the silver with a time of 3:48.053 and Canada's Mark Oldershaw won the bronze with a time of 3:48.502. Germany now have 29 medals at the games with Spain collecting their seventh and Canada collecting their 13th. Results Table: 1. Sebastian Brendel (Germany) 3 minutes 47.176 seconds 2. David Cal Figueroa (Spain) 3:48.053 3. Mark Oldershaw (Canada) 3:48.502 4. Vadim Menkov (Uzbekistan) 3:49.255 5. Mathieu Goubel (France) 3:50.758 6. Attila Vajda (Hungary) 3:50.926 7. Aliaksandr Zhukouski (Belarus) 3:51.166 8. Ilia Shtokalov (Russia) 3:51.535