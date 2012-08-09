FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Germany wins gold in men's canoe sprint C2 1000m
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Germany wins gold in men's canoe sprint C2 1000m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany won the Olympic gold medal in the men's
canoe sprint C2 1000m at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
    Germany finished with a time of 3:33.804 at Eton Dorney in London to claim
Germany's eighth gold medal of the games.
    Belarus won the silver with a time of 3:35.206 and Russia won the bronze
with a time of 3:36.414.
    Germany now have 33 medals at the games with Belarus collecting their tenth
and Russia collecting their 53rd.
    
 Results Table
 
1.  Peter Kretschmer/Kurt Kuschela (Germany)            3 minutes 33.804 seconds
2.  Andrei Bahdanovich/Aliaksandr Bahdanovich (Belarus) 3:35.206                
3.  Aleksey Korovashkov/Ilya Pervukhin (Russia)         3:36.414                
4.  Sergiy Bezugly/Maksym Prokopenko (Azerbaijan)       3:37.219                
5.  Jaroslav Radon/Filip Dvorak (Czech Republic)        3:37.601                
6.  Serguey Torres Madrigal/Jose Carlos Bulnes (Cuba)   3:42.357                
7.  Liviu Dimitrescu/Victor Mihalachi (Romania)         3:43.005                
8.  Huang Maoxing/Li Qiang (China)                      3:48.930

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.