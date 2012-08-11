FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's canoe sprint C1 200m final - results
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's canoe sprint C1 200m final - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Yuri Cheban won the Olympic
gold medal in the men's canoe sprint C1 200m at the 2012 London
Games on Saturday.
    Cheban finished with a time of 42.291 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Ukraine's fourth gold medal of the games.
Lithuania's Jevgenij Shuklin won the silver with a time of
42.792 and Russia's Ivan Shtyl' won the bronze with a time of
42.853.
    Ukraine now have 12 medals at the games with Lithuania
collecting their third and Russia collecting their 61st.
Results Table
 
1.  Iurii Cheban (Ukraine)                   42.291 seconds 
2.  Jevgenij Shuklin (Lithuania)             42.792         
3.  Ivan Shtyl' (Russia)                     42.853         
4.  Alfonso Benavidez Lopes de Ayala (Spain) 43.038         
5.  Dzianis Harazha (Belarus)                43.545         
6.  Lubomir Hagara (Slovakia)                43.977         
7.  Mathieu Goubel (France)                  44.045         
8.  Naoya Sakamoto (Japan)                   44.699

