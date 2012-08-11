Olympics-Men's canoe sprint C1 200m final - results

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Yuri Cheban won the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint C1 200m at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Cheban finished with a time of 42.291 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Ukraine's fourth gold medal of the games. Lithuania's Jevgenij Shuklin won the silver with a time of 42.792 and Russia's Ivan Shtyl' won the bronze with a time of 42.853. Ukraine now have 12 medals at the games with Lithuania collecting their third and Russia collecting their 61st. Results Table 1. Iurii Cheban (Ukraine) 42.291 seconds 2. Jevgenij Shuklin (Lithuania) 42.792 3. Ivan Shtyl' (Russia) 42.853 4. Alfonso Benavidez Lopes de Ayala (Spain) 43.038 5. Dzianis Harazha (Belarus) 43.545 6. Lubomir Hagara (Slovakia) 43.977 7. Mathieu Goubel (France) 44.045 8. Naoya Sakamoto (Japan) 44.699