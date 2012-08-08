Olympics-Canoeing-Germany's Brendel takes C1 title

DORNEY, England, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s Sebastian Brendel caused an upset on Dorney Lake on Wednesday when he powered to victory over Hungarian favourite Attila Vajda to win the men’s Olympic canoe single 1,000.

Vajda, who had been bidding to defend his title won in Beijing, finished well down the field in sixth.

Spain's David Cal Figueroa took the silver with a quick final 500 metres and Canada's Mark Oldershaw won the bronze. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)