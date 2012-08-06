Olympics-Canoeing-Oldershaw continues family tradition

DORNEY, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - When Mark Oldershaw lines up for his Olympic canoeing final on Wednesday he may well spare a moment’s thought for his grandfather Bert. And his dad Scott. And uncles Dean and Reed too.

All have competed for Canada in the Olympic canoe regatta and on Wednesday Mark Oldershaw will close out the circle when he takes to the water, some 64 years after his grandfather Bert raced at an earlier London Games in 1948.

“My dad and my uncles didn’t make the final, my grandfather is the only one that did,” Oldershaw told reporters as his father watched on, minutes after finishing second in his canoe 1,000 semi-final.

”So to do it back here in London where he started the whole thing is pretty special for me.

“It feels good to get the name back in the final again. If I can come top five, that would make everyone proud.”

Grandfather Bert finished fifth in a 10,000 metre race held just down the road at Henley-on-Thames in 1948.

The Oldershaw name is indelibly linked to canoeing in Canada, both through the Olympic connection but also through their involvement with the Burloak canoe club, which is also home to Canada’s most famous canoeist, Adam van Koeverden.

Van Koeverden, who is also competing in London, has the full set of medals from the last two Olympic Games and is in the hunt for gold in the men’s 1,000 kayak single.

If he needs a boost, the childhood friend and training partner will be able to call on the support from the many Oldershaws who are milling around the course at Dorney Lake.

“My dad, who is my coach, is here. Two of my aunts, two of my uncles, my mom and sister and a bunch of cousins,” Oldershaw replied when asked who had travelled to London to lend their support.

”There is just such a special feeling around.

“It’s not pressure at all, more a nice distraction. I can enjoy that. No matter how I do, it’s special. Once I‘m done racing, we’ll do something special to celebrate.”