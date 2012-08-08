FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Norway's Larsen wins men's canoe sprint K1 1000m gold
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 8, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Norway's Larsen wins men's canoe sprint K1 1000m gold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Norway's Eirik Veras Larsen won
the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint k1 1000m at the
2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    Larsen finished with a time of 3 minutes 26.462 seconds at
Eton Dorney in London to claim Norway's first gold medal of the
games.
    Canada's Adam Van Koeverden won the silver with a time of
3:27.170 and Germany's Max Hoff won the bronze with a time of
3:27.759.
    Norway now have three medals at the games with Canada
collecting their 12th and Germany collecting their 28th.
    
 Results Table
 
 1.  Eirik Veras Larsen (Norway)       3 minutes 26.462 seconds 
 2.  Adam Van Koeverden (Canada)       3:27.170                 
 3.  Max Hoff (Germany)                3:27.759                 
 4.  Rene Poulsen (Denmark)            3:29.483                 
 5.  Anders Gustafsson (Sweden)        3:29.919                 
 6.  Aleh Yurenia (Belarus)            3:32.396                 
 7.  Francisco Cubelos Sanchez (Spain) 3:32.521                 
 8.  Tim Brabants (Britain)            3:34.833

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.