Olympics-Norway's Larsen wins men's canoe sprint K1 1000m gold

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Norway's Eirik Veras Larsen won the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint k1 1000m at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Larsen finished with a time of 3 minutes 26.462 seconds at Eton Dorney in London to claim Norway's first gold medal of the games. Canada's Adam Van Koeverden won the silver with a time of 3:27.170 and Germany's Max Hoff won the bronze with a time of 3:27.759. Norway now have three medals at the games with Canada collecting their 12th and Germany collecting their 28th. Results Table 1. Eirik Veras Larsen (Norway) 3 minutes 26.462 seconds 2. Adam Van Koeverden (Canada) 3:27.170 3. Max Hoff (Germany) 3:27.759 4. Rene Poulsen (Denmark) 3:29.483 5. Anders Gustafsson (Sweden) 3:29.919 6. Aleh Yurenia (Belarus) 3:32.396 7. Francisco Cubelos Sanchez (Spain) 3:32.521 8. Tim Brabants (Britain) 3:34.833