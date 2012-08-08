Olympics-Men's canoe sprint K2 1000m Final A - results

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hungary won the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint K2 1000m on Wednesday. Hungary finished with a time of 3:09.646 at Eton Dorney to claim Hungary's sixth gold medal of the Games. Hungary now has 11 medals in total. Results Table 1. Rudolf Dombi/Roland Kokeny (Hungary) 3 minutes .646 seconds 2. Fernando Pimenta/Emanuel Silva (Portugal) 3:09.699 3. Martin Hollstein/Andreas Ihle (Germany) 3:10.117 4. David Smith/Ken Wallace (Australia) 3:11.456 5. Markus Oscarsson/Henrik Nilsson (Sweden) 3:11.803 6. Ilya Medvedev/Anton Ryahov (Russia) 3:12.047 7. Darryl Fitzgerald/Steven Ferguson (New Zealand) 3:12.117 8. Peter Gelle/Erik Vlcek (Slovakia) 3:12.519