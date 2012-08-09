FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Canoeing-Australia stun rivals to take K4 gold
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Canoeing-Australia stun rivals to take K4 gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia fired off the start to take victory in the men’s K4 1,000 metre final on Thursday, beating the Hungarian favourites before a roaring crowd on Dorney Lake.

Hungary, who had been looking to add gold to the titles they won in 2004 and 2000, took the silver and the Czech Republic collected bronze.

The Australian crew fell back into their boat and punched the water in delight at their win.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
