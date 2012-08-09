FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Australia win men's canoe sprint K4 1000m gold
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Australia win men's canoe sprint K4 1000m gold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia won the Olympic gold
medal in the men's canoe sprint K4 1000m at the 2012 London
Games on Thursday.
    Australia finished with a time of 2 minutes 55.085 seconds
at Eton Dorney in London to claim its sixth gold medal of the
games.
    Hungary won the silver with a time of 2:55.699 and Czech
Republic won the bronze with a time of 2:55.850.
    Australia now have 27 medals at the games with Hungary
collecting their 12th and Czech Republic collecting their
seventh.
    
 Results Table
 
 1.  Australia
 Tate Smith/David Smith/Murray Stewart/Jacob Clear       2
minutes 55.085 seconds 
 2.  Hungary
 Zoltan Kammerer/David Toth/Tamas Kulifai/Daniel Paumann  
2:55.699                 
 3.  Czech Republic
 Daniel Havel/Lukas Trefil/Josef Dostal/Jan Sterba  2:55.850    
            
 4.  Germany
 Marcus Gross/Norman Broeckl/Tim Wieskoetter/Max Hoff     
2:56.172                 
 5.  Denmark
 Kim Wraae Knudsen/Rene Poulsen/Emil Staer/Kasper Bleibach
2:56.542                 
 6.  Slovakia
 Peter Gelle/Martin Jankovec/Erik Vlcek/Juraj Tarr       
2:56.771                 
 7.  Russia
 Ilya Medvedev/Anton Vasilev/Anton Ryahov/Oleg Zhestkov     
2:57.375                 
8.  Romania
Traian Neagu/Toni Ioneticu/Vasile Stefan/Petrus Gavrila  
2:58.223

