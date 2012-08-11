Olympics-Canoeing-Britain's McKeever powers to K1 200 title

DORNEY, England, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Ed McKeever powered to victory in the men’s K1 200 in front of thousands of screaming fans on Dorney Lake on Saturday to take the first gold awarded in the new shorter and more explosive distance of racing.

The sprint over 200 metres is designed to increase interest in the sport, with the canoeists taking around three strokes per second in a fast fight for the line.

McKeever, who won two world cups this year and emerged from the heats as the fastest qualifier, powered off the start in blustery conditions to take a lead over the rest of the field.

Spain's Saul Craviotto Rivero took the silver and Canada's Mark de Jonge the bronze. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon)