Olympics-Canoeing-Russia destroy field to take men's C2 200

DORNEY, England, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Yury Postrigay and Alexander Dyachenko blew away the field to take victory in the men’s C2 200 canoeing in a thrilling sprint for the line before roaring crowds in the inaugural final at the Olympics on Saturday.

Raman Piatrushenka and Vadzim Makhneu of Belarus took silver and Britain’s Liam Heath and Jon Schofield the bronze.

The sprint over 200 metres is new to the Olympic programme and is designed to increase interest in the sport, with the canoeists taking three strokes per second in an explosive fight for the line.

The Russian pair had a good start but powered away from the field in the middle 100 metres in the most comprehensive victory of the day's racing on Dorney Lake. They thrust their paddles in the air as they crossed the line and roared with delight.