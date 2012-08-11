FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's canoe sprint k1 200m final - results
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's canoe sprint k1 200m final - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Ed McKeever won the Olympic
gold medal in the men's canoe sprint k1 200m at the 2012 London
Games on Saturday.
    McKeever finished with a time of 36.246 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Britain's 26th gold medal of the games.
    Spain's Saul Craviotto Rivero won the silver with a time of
36.540 and Canada's Mark De Jonge won the bronze with a time of
36.657.
    Britain now have 57 medals at the games with Spain
collecting their 14th and Canada collecting their 18th.
Results Table
 
1.  Ed McKeever (Britain)         36.246 seconds 
2.  Saul Craviotto Rivero (Spain) 36.540         
3.  Mark de Jonge (Canada)        36.657         
4.  Maxime Beaumont (France)      36.688         
5.  Evgeny Salakhov (Russia)      36.825         
6.  Miklos Dudas (Hungary)        36.830         
7.  Marko Novakovic (Serbia)      37.094         
8.  Ronald Rauhe (Germany)        37.553

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.