FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's canoe sprint K2 200m Final A - results
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's canoe sprint K2 200m Final A - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia won the Olympic gold medal in
the men's canoe sprint K2 200m at the 2012 London Games on
Saturday.
    Russia finished with a time of 33.507 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Russia's 16th gold medal of the games.
Belarus won the silver with a time of 34.266 and Britain won the
bronze with a time of 34.421.
    Russia now have 62 medals at the games with Belarus
collecting their 11th and Britain collecting their 58th.
Results Table
 
1.  Yury Postrigay/Alexander Dyachenko (Russia) 33.507 seconds 
2.  Raman Piatrushenka/Vadzim Makhneu (Belarus) 34.266         
3.  Liam Heath/Jon Schofield (Britain)          34.421         
4.  Arnaud Hybois/Sebastien Jouve (France)      35.012         
5.  Miguel Correa/Ruben Rezola (Argentina)      35.271         
6.  Jesse Phillips/Stephen Bird (Australia)     35.315         
7.  Ryan Cochrane/Hugues Fournel (Canada)       35.396         
8.  Ronald Rauhe/Jonas Ems (Germany)            35.405

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.