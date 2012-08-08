FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Canoeing-Hungary win sprint finish for K2 gold
August 8, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Canoeing-Hungary win sprint finish for K2 gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hungary’s European champions Rudolf Dombi and Roland Kokeny won the Olympic men’s kayak double 1,000 in a photo finish on Wednesday when they held on to beat Portugal and fierce rivals Germany.

The Hungarian duo came from behind to beat the German boat of Martin Hollstein and Andreas Ihle who were bidding to defend their title from Beijing.

Portugal took the silver and Germany the bronze. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)

