#Olympics News
August 8, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's canoe sprint K4 500m final result

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hungary won the Olympic gold medal
in the women's canoe sprint kayak four 500m at the 2012 London
Games on Wednesday.
    Hungary finished with a time of 1:30.827 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Hungary's sixth gold medal of the games.
    Germany won the silver with a time of 1:31.298 and Belarus
won the bronze with a time of 1:31.400.
    Hungary now have 11 medals at the games with Germany
collecting their 31st and Belarus collecting their ninth.
    
    Results Table
 
1.  Hungary
Gabriella Szabo/Danusia Kozak/Katalin Kovacs/Krizstina Zur      
    1 minute 30.827 seconds 
2.  Germany
Carolin Leonhardt/Franziska Weber/Katrin Wagner-Augustin/Tina
Dietze 1:31.298                
3.  Belarus
Iryna Pamialova/Nadzeya Papok/Volha Khudzenka/Maryna Paltaran   
    1:31.400                
4.  Poland
Marta Walczykiewicz/Aneta Konieczna/Karolina Naja/Beata
Mikolajczyk   1:31.607                
5.  Britain
Jessica Walker/Rachel Cawthorn/Angela Hannah/Louisa Sawers      
    1:33.055                
6.  Portugal
Teresa Portela/Joana Vasconcelos/Beatriz Gomes/Helena Rodrigues 
   1:33.453                
7.  Russia
Juliana Salakova/Vera Sobetova/Natalia Podolskaya/Yulia
Kachalova     1:33.459                
8.  France
Marie Delattre/Joanne Mayer/Sarah Guyot/Gabrielle Tuleu         
     1:35.299

