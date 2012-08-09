FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Canoeing-Hungary's Kozak powers to K1 500
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012

Olympics-Canoeing-Hungary's Kozak powers to K1 500

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Danuta Kozak powered through the field on Dorney Lake on Thursday to add the Olympic K1 500 title to her bulging international medal collection.

Kozak, who won gold on Wednesday in the K4, moved through the field to reel in Ukraine’s Inna Osypenko-Radomska who was looking to defend her Beijing title.

South Africa’s Bridgitte Hartley continued her sharp rise up the standings to take bronze.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here

