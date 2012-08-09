Olympics-Canoeing-Hungary's Kozak powers to K1 500

DORNEY, England, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Danuta Kozak powered through the field on Dorney Lake on Thursday to add the Olympic K1 500 title to her bulging international medal collection.

Kozak, who won gold on Wednesday in the K4, moved through the field to reel in Ukraine’s Inna Osypenko-Radomska who was looking to defend her Beijing title.

South Africa’s Bridgitte Hartley continued her sharp rise up the standings to take bronze.