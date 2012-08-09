FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Canoeing-Germany power to women's K2 500
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Canoeing-Germany power to women's K2 500

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany fired off the start to win the women’s K2 500 metres and deny their fierce rivals Hungary a third consecutive Olympic title in a thrilling sprint on Thursday.

Germany’s Franziska Weber and Tina Dietze, who won silver in the K4 on Wednesday, powered away to take a half-length lead down the Dorney Lake course.

Hungary flagged in the latter stages but held on to take the silver and Poland claimed the bronze.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.