Olympics-Hungary's Kozak wins gold in women's canoe sprint K1 500m
August 9, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Hungary's Kozak wins gold in women's canoe sprint K1 500m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's Danuta Kozak won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe sprint K1 500m at the
2012 London Games on Thursday.
    Kozak finished with a time of 1:51.456 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Hungary's seventh gold medal of the games.
    Ukraine's Inna Osypenko-Radomska won the silver with a time
of 1:52.685 and South Africa's Bridgitte Hartley won the bronze
with a time of 1:52.923.
    Hungary now have 13 medals at the games with Ukraine
collecting their tenth and South Africa collecting their fifth.
    
 Results Table:
 
1.  Danuta Kozak (Hungary)           1 minute 51.456 seconds 
2.  Inna Osypenko-Radomska (Ukraine) 1:52.685                
3.  Bridgitte Hartley (South Africa) 1:52.923                
4.  Sofia Paldanius (Sweden)         1:53.197                
5.  Josefa Idem (Italy)              1:53.223                
6.  Rachel Cawthorn (Britain)        1:53.345                
7.  Henriette Hansen (Denmark)       1:54.110                
8.  Anne Rikala (Finland)            1:54.333

