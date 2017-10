Olympics-Women's canoe sprint K2 500m Final A result

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany won the Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe sprint K2 500m on Thursday. Germany finished with a time of 1:42.213 at Eton Dorney to claim it's ninth gold medal of the games. Results Table 1. Franziska Weber/Tina Dietze (Germany) 1 minute 42.213 seconds 2. Katalin Kovacs/Natasa Janics (Hungary) 1:43.278 3. Karolina Naja/Beata Mikolajczyk (Poland) 1:44.000 4. Wu Yanan/Zhou Yu (China) 1:44.136 5. Yvonne Schuring/Victoria Schwarz (Austria) 1:44.785 6. Joana Vasconcelos/Beatriz Gomes (Portugal) 1:44.924 7. Lisa Carrington/Erin Taylor (New Zealand) 1:46.290 8. Nikolina Moldovan/Olivera Moldovan (Serbia) 1:48.941