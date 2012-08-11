FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's canoe sprint K1 200m final - results
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's canoe sprint K1 200m final - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe sprint k1 200m at the
2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Carrington finished with a time of 44.638 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim New Zealand's fifth gold medal of the games.
    Ukraine's Inna Osypenko-Radomska won the silver with a time
of 45.053 and Hungary's Natasa Douchev-Janics won the bronze
with a time of 45.128.
    New Zealand now have 13 medals at the games with Ukraine
collecting their 13th and Hungary collecting their 16th.
Results Table
 
1.  Lisa Carrington (New Zealand)    44.638 seconds 
2.  Inna Osypenko-Radomska (Ukraine) 45.053         
3.  Natasa Douchev-Janics (Hungary)  45.128         
4.  Teresa Portela Rivas (Spain)     45.326         
5.  Marta Walczykiewicz (Poland)     45.500         
6.  Natalia Lobova (Russia)          45.961         
7.  Jess Walker (Britain)            46.161         
8.  Teresa Portela (Portugal)        46.549

