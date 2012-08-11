Olympics-Women's canoe sprint K1 200m final - results

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe sprint k1 200m at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Carrington finished with a time of 44.638 at Eton Dorney in London to claim New Zealand's fifth gold medal of the games. Ukraine's Inna Osypenko-Radomska won the silver with a time of 45.053 and Hungary's Natasa Douchev-Janics won the bronze with a time of 45.128. New Zealand now have 13 medals at the games with Ukraine collecting their 13th and Hungary collecting their 16th. Results Table 1. Lisa Carrington (New Zealand) 44.638 seconds 2. Inna Osypenko-Radomska (Ukraine) 45.053 3. Natasa Douchev-Janics (Hungary) 45.128 4. Teresa Portela Rivas (Spain) 45.326 5. Marta Walczykiewicz (Poland) 45.500 6. Natalia Lobova (Russia) 45.961 7. Jess Walker (Britain) 46.161 8. Teresa Portela (Portugal) 46.549