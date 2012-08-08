FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Canoeing-Hungary beat fierce rivals Germany for K4 gold
#Olympics News
August 8, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Canoeing-Hungary beat fierce rivals Germany for K4 gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hungary powered to gold in the women’s kayak four 500 on Wednesday to claim the Olympic title and deny their fierce rivals Germany the chance to take their fifth straight win.

The Hungarian crew, who won the last three world championships, took a slight lead off the start and held on as Germany and Belarus sprinted for the line.

Germany took the silver and Belarus the bronze. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
