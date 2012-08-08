Olympics-Canoeing-Hungary beat fierce rivals Germany for K4 gold

DORNEY, England, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hungary powered to gold in the women’s kayak four 500 on Wednesday to claim the Olympic title and deny their fierce rivals Germany the chance to take their fifth straight win.

The Hungarian crew, who won the last three world championships, took a slight lead off the start and held on as Germany and Belarus sprinted for the line.

Germany took the silver and Belarus the bronze. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon)