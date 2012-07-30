Olympics-Men's canoe slalom C2 heats Run 2 results

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Slovakia won Run 2 of the men's Canoe slalom C2 heats with 98.60 points, qualifying for the next round. Results Table Run 1 Run 2 Overall 1. Klauss/Peche (France) 96.98 151.03 96.98Q 2. Pa. Hochschorner/Pe. Hochschorner (Slovakia)97.52 98.60 97.52Q 3. Hu M H/Shu J R (China) 103.36 99.05 99.05Q 4. Baillie/Stott (Britain) 100.44 102.79 100.44Q 5. Szczepanski/Pochwala (Poland) 105.58 101.00 101.00Q 6. Bozic/Taljat (Slovenia) 102.82 101.08 101.08Q 7. Florence/Hounslow (Britain) 108.23 101.08 101.08Q 8. Volf/Stepanek (Czech Republic) 104.00 150.87 104.00Q 9. Hradilek/Jezek (Czech Republic) 106.91 DNS 106.91Q 10. Maley/Jeffery (Australia) 113.96 107.47 107.47Q 11. Schroeder/F. Henze (Germany) 107.50 107.79 107.50 12. Hurd/Larimer (U.S.) 112.91 109.78 109.78 13. Camporesi/Ferrari (Italy) 120.64 111.55 111.55 14. Kuznetsov/Larionov (Russia) 112.36 155.59 112.36