WALTHAM CROSS, England, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British crew Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott powered to gold in the Olympic canoe double final at the Lee Valley White Water Centre on Thursday.

In a thrilling duel in front of a roaring home crowd, they beat fellow British paddlers David Florence and Richard Hounslow by 0.36 seconds with Slovakian three-times Olympic champions Pavol and Peter Hochschorner third. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)