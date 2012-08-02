FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's canoe slalom K1 kayak medal results
August 2, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's canoe slalom K1 kayak medal results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - France's Emilie Fer won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe slalom K1 kayak event on
Thursday. Australia's Jessica Fox won the silver and Spain's
Maialen Chourraut won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Emilie Fer (France)                  105.90 
 2.  Jessica Fox (Australia)              106.51 
 3.  Maialen Chourraut (Spain)            106.87 
 4.  Stepanka Hilgertova (Czech Republic) 109.16 
 5.  Jasmin Schornberg (Germany)          110.97 
 6.  Jana Dukatova (Slovakia)             111.60 
 7.  Natalia Pacierpnik (Poland)          115.08 
 8.  Corinna Kuhnle (Austria)             119.30 
 9.  Marta Kharitonova (Russia)           120.91 
 10. Hannah Craig (Ireland)               127.36

