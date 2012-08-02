Olympics-Women's canoe slalom K1 kayak medal results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - France's Emilie Fer won the Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe slalom K1 kayak event on Thursday. Australia's Jessica Fox won the silver and Spain's Maialen Chourraut won the bronze. Results Table 1. Emilie Fer (France) 105.90 2. Jessica Fox (Australia) 106.51 3. Maialen Chourraut (Spain) 106.87 4. Stepanka Hilgertova (Czech Republic) 109.16 5. Jasmin Schornberg (Germany) 110.97 6. Jana Dukatova (Slovakia) 111.60 7. Natalia Pacierpnik (Poland) 115.08 8. Corinna Kuhnle (Austria) 119.30 9. Marta Kharitonova (Russia) 120.91 10. Hannah Craig (Ireland) 127.36