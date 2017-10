WALTHAM CROSS, England Aug 2 (Reuters) - Emilie Fer of France won the gold medal in the women’s kayak single final at the Lee Valley White Water on Thursday.

Fer produced a perfect run down the rapids to set a winning time of 105.90 seconds, beating Australian teeenager Jessica Fox who took the silver medal, one place better than her mother Myriam achieved at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Spain’s Maialen Chourraut was third.