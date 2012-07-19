FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Cycling-Boonen optimistic of competing in London
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 19, 2012 / 3:03 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Cycling-Boonen optimistic of competing in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Former world champion Tom Boonen could take part in the London Olympics after returning to training following a crash earlier this month, the Belgian said on Thursday.

“The three days of rest did me a world of good,” said Boonen.

”During the workout I didn’t feel any particular pain to my rib, just a slight discomfort. Now I’ll participate in the first three stages of the Tour de Wallonie as planned.

“Right now I‘m more optimistic regarding the Olympics, but it will be important to see how I react in a racing situation, in which my body will undergo a different type of stress and more intense effort than in training.”

Boonen, the 2005 world champion, broke a rib when he crashed in the Tour of Poland last Saturday.

The Olympic road race will be held on July 28. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.