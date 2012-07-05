FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Cycling-Keirin expert Bourgain to make road debut
July 5, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Cycling-Keirin expert Bourgain to make road debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Keirin specialist Mickael Bourgain will find himself in the awkward position of representing France in the first road race of his career at the London Olympics later this month.

An International Cycling Union (UCI) rule states that riders taking part in the keirin track event, like Bourgain, must represent their country in another cycling competition at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.

With no extra slots available on the track, the French federation decided to select Bourgain for the road race where his country have little chance of a medal.

“We target eight medals at the Olympics. Four on the track, two in mountain bike and two in BMX and the road race would just be the icing on the cake,” French technical director Isabelle Gautheron told Reuters.

“The UCI rule left room for interpretation but we’ve learnt very recently that we could not bend it. The Germans, for instance, are doing something similar - (track specialist) Robert Foerstemann will also be doing mountain bike.” (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)

