Olympics-Men's BMX cycling seeding run results
#Olympics News
August 8, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's BMX cycling seeding run results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Olympic men's BMX cycling seeding
run results on Wednesday.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Raymon van der Biezen (Netherlands)       37.779 seconds Q
 2.   Joris Daudet (France)                     38.221 Q        
 3.   Twan van Gendt (Netherlands)              38.339 Q        
 4.   Connor Fields (U.S.)                      38.431 Q        
 5.   Andres Eduardo Jimenez Caicedo (Colombia) 38.445 Q        
 6.   Sam Willoughby (Australia)                38.496 Q        
 7.   Nicholas Long (U.S.)                      38.601 Q        
 8.   Renato Rezende (Brazil)                   38.628 Q        
 9.   Quentin Caleyron (France)                 38.637 Q        
 10.  Marc Willers (New Zealand)                38.687 Q        
 11.  Maris Strombergs (Latvia)                 38.697 Q        
 12.  Liam Phillips (Britain)                   38.719 Q        
 13.  Rihards Veide (Latvia)                    38.753 Q        
 14.  Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia)    38.775 Q        
 15.  David Herman (U.S.)                       38.955 Q        
 16.  Kurt Pickard (New Zealand)                39.057 Q        
 17.  Khalen Young (Australia)                  39.304 Q        
 18.  Manuel De Vecchi (Italy)                  39.385 Q        
 19.  Luis Brethauer (Germany)                  39.431 Q        
 20.  Tory Nyhaug (Canada)                      39.515 Q        
 21.  Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands)            39.529 Q        
 22.  Brian Kirkham (Australia)                 39.610 Q        
 23.  Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland)          39.618 Q        
 24.  Emilio Andres Falla Buchely (Ecuador)     39.737 Q        
 25.  Morten Therkildsen (Denmark)              39.738 Q        
 26.  Ernesto Pizarro (Argentina)               39.765 Q        
 27.  Arnaud Dubois (Belgium)                   39.772 Q        
 28.  Moana Moo Caille (France)                 40.015 Q        
 29.  Maik Baier (Germany)                      40.231 Q        
 30.  Sifiso Nhlapo (South Africa)              40.788 Q

