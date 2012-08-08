Olympics-Men's BMX cycling seeding run results

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Olympic men's BMX cycling seeding run results on Wednesday. Results Table 1. Raymon van der Biezen (Netherlands) 37.779 seconds Q 2. Joris Daudet (France) 38.221 Q 3. Twan van Gendt (Netherlands) 38.339 Q 4. Connor Fields (U.S.) 38.431 Q 5. Andres Eduardo Jimenez Caicedo (Colombia) 38.445 Q 6. Sam Willoughby (Australia) 38.496 Q 7. Nicholas Long (U.S.) 38.601 Q 8. Renato Rezende (Brazil) 38.628 Q 9. Quentin Caleyron (France) 38.637 Q 10. Marc Willers (New Zealand) 38.687 Q 11. Maris Strombergs (Latvia) 38.697 Q 12. Liam Phillips (Britain) 38.719 Q 13. Rihards Veide (Latvia) 38.753 Q 14. Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia) 38.775 Q 15. David Herman (U.S.) 38.955 Q 16. Kurt Pickard (New Zealand) 39.057 Q 17. Khalen Young (Australia) 39.304 Q 18. Manuel De Vecchi (Italy) 39.385 Q 19. Luis Brethauer (Germany) 39.431 Q 20. Tory Nyhaug (Canada) 39.515 Q 21. Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands) 39.529 Q 22. Brian Kirkham (Australia) 39.610 Q 23. Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland) 39.618 Q 24. Emilio Andres Falla Buchely (Ecuador) 39.737 Q 25. Morten Therkildsen (Denmark) 39.738 Q 26. Ernesto Pizarro (Argentina) 39.765 Q 27. Arnaud Dubois (Belgium) 39.772 Q 28. Moana Moo Caille (France) 40.015 Q 29. Maik Baier (Germany) 40.231 Q 30. Sifiso Nhlapo (South Africa) 40.788 Q