Olympics-Men's BMX cycling medal results

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Latvia's Maris Strombergs won the Olympic gold medal in the men's BMX cycling event on Friday. Australia's Sam Willoughby won the silver and Colombia's Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala won the bronze. Results Table 1. Maris Strombergs (Latvia) 37.576 seconds 2. Sam Willoughby (Australia) 37.929 3. Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia) 38.251 4. Raymon van der Biezen (Netherlands) 38.492 5. Twan van Gendt (Netherlands) 44.744 6. Andres Eduardo Jimenez Caicedo (Colombia) 53.377 7. Connor Fields (U.S.) 1:03.033 8. Liam Phillips (Britain) 2:11.918