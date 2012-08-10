FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's BMX cycling medal results






August 10, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's BMX cycling medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Latvia's Maris Strombergs won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's BMX cycling event on Friday.
Australia's Sam Willoughby won the silver and Colombia's Carlos
Mario Oquendo Zabala won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Maris Strombergs (Latvia)                    37.576 seconds
 2.  Sam Willoughby (Australia)                   37.929        
 3.  Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Colombia)       38.251        
 4.  Raymon van der Biezen (Netherlands)          38.492        
 5.  Twan van Gendt (Netherlands)                 44.744        
 6.  Andres Eduardo Jimenez Caicedo (Colombia)    53.377        
 7.  Connor Fields (U.S.)                       1:03.033       
 8.  Liam Phillips (Britain)                    2:11.918

