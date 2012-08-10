Olympics-Women's BMX cycling medal results

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Colombia's Mariana Pajon won the Olympic gold medal in the women's BMX cycling competition on Friday. New Zealand's Sarah Walker won the silver and the Netherlands' Laura Smulders won the bronze. Results Table 1. Mariana Pajon (Colombia) 37.706 seconds 2. Sarah Walker (New Zealand) 38.133 3. Laura Smulders (Netherlands) 38.231 4. Laetitia Le Corguille (France) 38.476 5. Caroline Buchanan (Australia) 38.903 6. Shanaze Reade (Britain) 39.247 7. Magalie Pottier (France) 39.395 8. Brooke Crain (U.S.) 40.286