#Olympics News
August 10, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's BMX cycling medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Colombia's Mariana Pajon won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's BMX cycling competition on
Friday. New Zealand's Sarah Walker won the silver and the
Netherlands' Laura Smulders won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Mariana Pajon (Colombia)       37.706 seconds 
 2.  Sarah Walker (New Zealand)     38.133         
 3.  Laura Smulders (Netherlands)   38.231         
 4.  Laetitia Le Corguille (France) 38.476         
 5.  Caroline Buchanan (Australia)  38.903         
 6.  Shanaze Reade (Britain)        39.247         
 7.  Magalie Pottier (France)       39.395         
 8.  Brooke Crain (U.S.)            40.286

