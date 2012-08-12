Olympics-Men's mountain bike cross country results

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's Jaroslav Kulhavy won the Olympic gold medal in the men's mountain bike cross country on Sunday. Switzerland's Nino Schurter won the silver and Italy's Marco Aurelio Fontana won the bronze. Results Table (All times provisional) 1. Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) 1 hour 29 minutes 7 seconds 2. Nino Schurter (Switzerland) 1:29:08 3. Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy) 1:29:32 4. Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain) 1:29:36 5. Burry Stander (South Africa) 1:29:37 6. Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain) 1:30:07 7. Manuel Fumic (Germany) 1:30:31 8. Geoff Kabush (Canada) 1:30:43 9. Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) 1:31:16 10. Todd Wells (U.S.) 1:31:28