Olympics-Men's mountain bike cross country results
August 12, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's mountain bike cross country results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's Jaroslav Kulhavy won the Olympic
gold medal in the men's mountain bike cross country on Sunday. Switzerland's
Nino Schurter won the silver and Italy's Marco Aurelio Fontana won the bronze.

 Results Table (All times provisional)
 
 1.   Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)  1 hour 29 minutes 7 seconds 
 2.   Nino Schurter (Switzerland)        1:29:08                     
 3.   Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)      1:29:32                     
 4.   Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain) 1:29:36                     
 5.   Burry Stander (South Africa)       1:29:37                     
 6.   Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)      1:30:07                     
 7.   Manuel Fumic (Germany)             1:30:31                     
 8.   Geoff Kabush (Canada)              1:30:43                     
 9.   Alexander Gehbauer (Austria)       1:31:16                     
 10.  Todd Wells (U.S.)                  1:31:28

