UPDATE 1-Olympics-Men's mountain bike cross country gold medal results
#Olympics News
August 12, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Men's mountain bike cross country gold medal results

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's Jaroslav Kulhavy won the Olympic
gold medal in the men's mountain bike cross country on Sunday. Switzerland's
Nino Schurter won the silver and Italy's Marco Aurelio Fontana won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)         1 hour 29 minutes 7 seconds 
 2.   Nino Schurter (Switzerland)               1:29:08                     
 3.   Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)             1:29:32                     
 4.   Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain)        1:29:36                     
 5.   Burry Stander (South Africa)              1:29:37                     
 6.   Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)             1:30:07                     
 7.   Manuel Fumic (Germany)                    1:30:31                     
 8.   Geoff Kabush (Canada)                     1:30:43                     
 9.   Alexander Gehbauer (Austria)              1:31:16                     
 10.  Todd Wells (U.S.)                         1:31:28                     
 11.  Stephane Tempier (France)                 1:31:30                     
 12.  Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)            1:31:48                     
 13.  Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)              1:32:02                     
 14.  Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)              1:32:16                     
 15.  Samuel Schultz (U.S.)                     1:32:29                     
 16.  Marek Konwa (Poland)                      1:32:41                     
 17.  Rudi van Houts (Netherlands)              1:32:53                     
 18.  Ralph Naef (Switzerland)                  1:32:58                     
 19.  Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)               1:33:01                     
 20.  Karl Markt (Austria)                      1:33:18                     
 21.  Daniel McConnell (Australia)              1:33:22                     
 22.  Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)         1:33:46                     
 23.  David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Portugal)    1:33:50                     
 24.  Rubens Valeriano (Brazil)                 1:34:23                     
 25.  Florian Vogel (Switzerland)               1:34:36                     
 26.  Catriel Soto (Argentina)                  1:35:13                     
 27.  Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)                    1:35:26                     
 28.  Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia)      1:36:02                     
 29.  Jean-Christophe Peraud (France)           1:37:07                     
 30.  Marc Bassingthwaighte (Namibia)           1:37:17                     
 31.  Sergji Rysenko (Ukraine)                  1:37:32                     
 32.  Piotr Brzozka (Poland)                    1:38:37                     
 33.  Periklis Ilias (Greece)                   1:38:51                     
 34.  Moritz Milatz (Germany)                   1:38:59                     
 35.  Philip Buys (South Africa)                1:40:11                     
 36.  Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (Costa Rica) 1:41:19                     
 37.  Evgeniy Pechenin (Russia)                 1:41:40                     
 38.  Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China)         1:41:59                     
 39.  Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)                1:42:46                     
 40.  Marios Athanasiadis (Cyprus)              1:43:25                     
 41.  Tong Weisong (China)                      Lapped                       
 42.  Derek Horton (Guam)                       Lapped                       
 .    Sven Nys (Belgium)                        DNF                         
 .    Max Plaxton (Canada)                      DNF                         
 .    Andras Parti (Hungary)                    DNF                         
 .    Julien Absalon (France)                   DNF                         
 .    Liam Killeen (Britain)                    DNF                         
 .    Robert Foerstemann (Germany)              DNS                         
 .    Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)          DNS                         
 .    Sam Bewley (New Zealand)                  DNS

