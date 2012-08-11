UPDATE 1-Women's mountain bike cross country medal results

(Adds additional results) LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - France's Julie Bresset won the Olympic gold medal in the women's mountain bike cross country event on Saturday. Germany's Sabine Spitz won the silver and Georgia Gould of the United States won the bronze. Results Table 1. Julie Bresset (France) 1 hour 30 minutes 52 seconds 2. Sabine Spitz (Germany) 1:31:54 3. Georgia Gould (U.S.) 1:32:00 4. Irina Kalentieva (Russia) 1:32:33 5. Esther Suess (Switzerland) 1:32:46 6. Alexandra Engen (Sweden) 1:33:08 7. Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Poland) 1:33:20 8. Annie Last (Britain) 1:33:47 9. Catharine Pendrel (Canada) 1:34:28 10. Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia) 1:34:41 11. Lea Davison (U.S.) 1:35:14 12. Shi Qinglan (China) 1:35:28 13. Yanna Bilomoina (Ukraine) 1:35:46 14. Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) 1:36:22 15. Elisabeth Osl (Austria) 1:36:47 16. Adelheid Morath (Germany) 1:37:17 17. Eva Lechner (Italy) 1:37:36 18. Karen Hanlen (New Zealand) 1:37:54 19. Katrin Leumann (Switzerland) 1:38:23 20. Rie Katayama (Japan) 1:38:26 21. Janka Stevkova (Slovakia) 1:39:05 22. Paula Gorycka (Poland) 1:39:18 23. Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia) 1:39:42 24. Emily Batty (Canada) 1:40:37 25. Rebecca Henderson (Australia) 1:41:35 26. Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) 1:42:21 27. Barbara Benko (Hungary) 1:43:24 28. Candice Neethling (South Africa) 1:45:03 . Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) DNF . Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Colombia) DNF