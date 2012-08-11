FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Women's mountain bike cross country medal results
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Women's mountain bike cross country medal results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds additional results)
    LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - France's Julie Bresset won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's mountain bike cross country
event on Saturday. Germany's Sabine Spitz won the silver and
Georgia Gould of the United States won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.   Julie Bresset (France)        1 hour 30 minutes 52 seconds
 2.   Sabine Spitz (Germany)                    1:31:54         
            
 3.   Georgia Gould (U.S.)                      1:32:00         
            
 4.   Irina Kalentieva (Russia)                 1:32:33         
            
 5.   Esther Suess (Switzerland)                1:32:46         
            
 6.   Alexandra Engen (Sweden)                  1:33:08         
            
 7.   Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Poland)            1:33:20         
            
 8.   Annie Last (Britain)                      1:33:47         
            
 9.   Catharine Pendrel (Canada)                1:34:28         
            
 10.  Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia)                   1:34:41         
            
 11.  Lea Davison (U.S.)                        1:35:14         
            
 12.  Shi Qinglan (China)                       1:35:28         
            
 13.  Yanna Bilomoina (Ukraine)                 1:35:46         
            
 14.  Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)            1:36:22         
            
 15.  Elisabeth Osl (Austria)                   1:36:47         
            
 16.  Adelheid Morath (Germany)                 1:37:17         
            
 17.  Eva Lechner (Italy)                       1:37:36         
            
 18.  Karen Hanlen (New Zealand)                1:37:54         
            
 19.  Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)              1:38:23         
            
 20.  Rie Katayama (Japan)                      1:38:26         
            
 21.  Janka Stevkova (Slovakia)                 1:39:05         
            
 22.  Paula Gorycka (Poland)                    1:39:18         
            
 23.  Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia)                1:39:42         
            
 24.  Emily Batty (Canada)                      1:40:37         
            
 25.  Rebecca Henderson (Australia)             1:41:35         
            
 26.  Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)           1:42:21         
            
 27.  Barbara Benko (Hungary)                   1:43:24         
            
 28.  Candice Neethling (South Africa)          1:45:03         
            
 .    Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)            DNF           
              
 .    Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Colombia)   DNF

