Olympics-Cycling-Time trial king Cancellara hits tarmac in road race
July 28, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Cycling-Time trial king Cancellara hits tarmac in road race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Swiss Fabian Cancellara hit the deck with about 15 kilometres left in the Olympic road race, ruining his chances of claiming a medal on Saturday and putting the defence of his time trial title in possible jeopardy.

Cancellara, who was in a leading group of 32, missed a right-hand turn and crashed into the safety barriers.

He managed to get back on his bike but struggled to hold his handlebar with his right hand.

He is scheduled to defend his title in the Olympic time trial on Wednesday, injury permitting. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
