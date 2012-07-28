Olympics-Cycling-German Martin pulls out of road race

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - World time-trial champion Tony Martin of Germany pulled out of the Olympic road race around 90 kilometres from the finish on Saturday.

Martin got off his bike in the ascent to Box Hill, meaning Germany only had three riders left to lead out Andre Greipel to a possible massive sprint finish on The Mall in central London.

It was not known why Martin quit the 249.5-km race.

He pulled out of the Tour de France after the ninth stage having ridden with a plaster cast on a broken wrist he sustained during the first stage. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)