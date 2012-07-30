Olympics-Cycling-Cancellara to hold off on time trial decision

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Olympic time trial champion cyclist Fabian Cancellara will wait until the last minute before deciding whether to defend his title in London after crashing in the men’s road race on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the Swiss team said on Monday.

Cancellara bruised his arm after hitting the safety barriers with about 15km to go in the road race, raising fears he might not be able to compete in Wednesday’s time trial.

“A decision will be made on Fabian on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. He wants to wait until the last minute,” the spokeswoman told Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Pilcher, writing by Matt Falloon, editing by Jason Neely)