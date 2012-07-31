Olympics-Cycling-Cancellara expected to be fit for time trial

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Swiss Fabian Cancellara is expected to defend his Olympic time trial title on Wednesday despite a bruised shoulder, his coach said on Tuesday.

“I would say now he’s 90 per cent of his best form,” Luca Guercilena said after Cancellara rode the 44-km time trial course during a training session.

“This injury wasn’t ideal for the time trial preparation, but he’ll try to be competitive.”

Cancellara suffered a bruised shoulder on Saturday when he crashed some 15 kilometres from the finish in the Olympic road race.

“The pain in the shoulder is almost gone and Fabian is under treatment in order to be at 100 per cent tomorrow,” said Guercilena.

"After the road race he had to rest. Yesterday he managed to ride all the course and this was important."