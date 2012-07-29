Olympics-Cycling-Armitstead happy when it rains

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - When most athletes and spectators were hoping for a sunny day at the Olympics on Sunday morning, Lizzie Armitstead was doing a rain dance.

The British rider, who claimed the silver medal in the road race, likes it wet like most of the one-day classic races.

“What a ride by Lizzie, she was doing a rain dance this morning, praying for rain - you think I‘m kidding, she really was,” Team GB director of performance David Brailsford told reporters.

“Of course, she got more than she probably bargained for but it was a brilliant, brilliant performance.”

Armitstead slipped into the decisive breakaway with about 50 km left and the pack found it harder to organise the chase in driving rain.

“I absolutely hate to race in the heat. When the heat wave came others were rejoicing but I was not too happy,” she said.

”I had been praying for rain, particularly when we were in the breakaway and there was a real downpour.

“The break had more chance of working in these conditions.”

It worked as three of the four riders in the breakaway eventually contested the title in a final sprint won by Dutchwoman Marianne Vos.

Armitstead, however, blamed the rain for one thing.

“(Because of the rain) I had to take my glasses off and I lost them. They were my lucky glasses,” she said. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)